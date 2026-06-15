Mystery ‘potato-shaped’ figure hovering over Cheyenne Mountain reported in latest UFO files

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mysterious figure described as "potato-shaped" hovering over Colorado Springs is reported in the latest UFO files.

Five U.S. Army service members reported seeing the object spotted over Cheyenne Mountain on Feb. 15, 2022, while near Fort Carson. They described it as large, oddly shaped, and shimmering white. According to the report, it appeared to hover over the mountain for up to three minutes before suddenly disappearing.

The witnesses said the object looked somewhat translucent and had an uneven, panel-like surface that seemed to slowly change shape.

After reviewing the incident, government analysts believe the sighting may have been caused by sunlight reflecting off snow-covered ground and nearby clouds. The report says this effect, known as backscattering, could have created the illusion of a solid object in the sky.

However, investigators said they have low confidence in that conclusion because they could not be certain about the weather conditions, snow cover or each witness's exact viewpoint.

The report also found no evidence that the object was an unknown aircraft or a threat. Investigators noted that no airplanes or balloons were known to be operating near Cheyenne Mountain at the time.

A separate FBI document includes an interview with one of the witnesses, a former Army intelligence officer. The witness described the object as "potato-shaped" with a creamy white color and said its surface looked like irregular panels that moved in slow waves while the object itself stayed perfectly still.

The witness also said the object disappeared almost instantly after about two minutes, making it seem as though it had "cloaked" rather than flown away.

While the witness descriptions are unusual, the government analysis concludes that a natural atmospheric effect is the most likely explanation based on the available evidence, though some uncertainty remains.

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