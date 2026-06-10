Staying hydrated could be key during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Colorado Springs expert says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to kick off Thursday, experts are reminding both players and fans that staying hydrated could be one of the most important ways to stay safe during the tournament.

This week, Telemundo Sur Colorado anchor Andrea Herrera spoke with Toni Matabosch, head athletic trainer for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, at Weidner Field about the physical challenges athletes face when competing in high-altitude environments and warm temperatures.

The advice comes as climate experts warn that several World Cup matches could be played in extreme heat. A report from World Weather Attribution indicates there is an increased likelihood of high-temperature conditions during this year's tournament, making hydration even more critical for those on and off the field.

Matabosch said proper hydration helps prevent serious medical emergencies such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke while also reducing the risk of muscle and ligament injuries.

"Hydration is really important for different reasons," Matabosch said. "The main one would be to avoid any emergency, like heatstroke or heat exhaustion. The other very important piece would be to avoid injuries. A large number of soft tissue injuries, including muscle and ligament injuries, can be prevented by staying hydrated."

The concern is especially relevant for the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of more than 7,300 feet. At that altitude, players and visitors who are not acclimated may experience fatigue more quickly.

Experts recommend drinking plenty of water before, during, and after matches and paying attention to signs of dehydration, particularly when spending extended periods outdoors.

The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, at 2 p.m., when Mexico takes on South Africa.

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