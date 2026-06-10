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Father arrested following investigation into abuse of 7-month-old twins

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
By
New
Published 9:59 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 19-year-old father after he allegedly caused multiple fractures to the legs and ribs of his 7-month-old twins.

EPSO says Samuel Maldonaldo Montano was arrested on May 28 and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of first-degree assault. Montano has since been released on a $25,000 bond, according to law enforcement.

According to EPSO, they responded to the hospital on April 24 after medical staff determined both children had multiple fractures to their legs and ribs, stating that the injuries were non-accidental in nature.

Law enforcement says the reported abuse occurred in the 11000 block of Garrett Road. A search warrant was executed at the family's home, and EPSO says evidence was recovered.

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