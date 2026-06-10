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Family gathers to honor life of flight nurse killed in New Mexico plane crash

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Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 will be attending the celebration of life for a Colorado Springs flight nurse who was among those killed in a medical plane crash in New Mexico on May 14.

According to ABC, four people on board a medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Officials say the Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. 

Jamie Novick's family says that before becoming a flight nurse, Jamie spent five years as an ER nurse.

Novick is survived by her husband and two kids. One of Novick's close friends tells KRDO13 that Jamie served in the U.S. Air Force before she worked as an ER nurse. She said it was less than six months ago that she became a flight nurse. 

This story will be updated.

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Abby Smith

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