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City provides update on road damage in North Cheyenne Cañon Park

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Published 10:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will be providing an update today on the condition of two roads that were closed due to storm damage in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

Crews have been working to clean up and assess the damage on North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road. The park is still open for hiking and biking on designated trails, but visitors should avoid all roadways and work areas.

This story will be updated.

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Hope Vanderburg

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