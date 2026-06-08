Skip to Content
News

Storm impacts shut down 2 roads in North Cheyenne Cañon Park

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - North Cheyenne Canyon Road and Gold Camp Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park are closed due to storm impacts over the weekend. 

Large amounts of debris have moved onto North Cheyenne Canyon Road, and storm-related road damage has been identified on Gold Camp Road.

Crews are actively assessing conditions and working to clear affected areas.

KRDO13 will be speaking to the city about why this repeatedly happens and any proactive measures being taken to prevent it in the future.

This article will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.