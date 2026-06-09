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Jack Quinn’s Running Club celebrates 20 years and its over 44,000 individual runners

KRDO
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Published 5:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Try to think about routines you started 20 years ago. Your morning gym trip. A biweekly coffee trip with friends. Every time you've shaved after your first razor.

Have you kept count from day one?

It takes a special type of patience and foresight to start that type of personal accounting. The Jack Quinn's Running Club has been doing it for 20 years.

From pads and paper in week one, to a fully staffed and automated machine in week 1040, the Jack Quinn's Running Club has counted every single new runner since its first meeting in 2006.

20 years later, they've tallied 44,750 different runners to join their Tuesday group run.

They might not all still be in the city (or the state) to celebrate today during the club's anniversary run, but every runner with forever be a part of the Jack Quinn's Running Club's story, thanks to the group's persistent commitment to the numbers.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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