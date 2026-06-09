Investigation continues after two deaths at Bent County Correctional Facility

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bent County Coroner's Office has identified the two incarcerated individuals who died in an incident at the Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas on June 6.

The Coroner identified the deceased as Charles Gates and Michael Fisher.

The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) says a third incarcerated individual was also injured in the incident and was transported to the hospital.

CDOC confirms that Gates was serving a 9-year sentence from Adams and Douglas counties for aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, vehicular eluding, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and distribution/manufacture/sale of fentanyl.

Fisher was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole from Adams County for first-degree murder and robbery, CDOC confirms.

The Department says its " highest priority is the safety and security of our staff and those in our custody. Any incident resulting in loss of life or injury is taken extremely seriously and thoroughly investigated."

After the incident, visitation was temporarily suspended statewide on June 7, but has since resumed at all CDOC facilities, except Bent County Correctional Facility, which remains on secure lockdown status.

CDOC restored phone services for individuals in custody on the evening of June 7.

The lead investigative agency is the CDOC Office of the Inspector General, and once the investigation is complete, the case file will be submitted to the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review and any charging decisions they deem appropriate, officials say.

CDOC says a standard administrative review has also been initiated. Officials say due to the active investigation, specific details regarding the incident will not be released at this time.

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