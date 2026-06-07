Skip to Content
News

Two dead at Bent County prison; all visitations at state correctional facilities on pause

The Bent County Correctional Facility, located 85 miles east of Pueblo.
CO Dept. of Corrections
The Bent County Correctional Facility, located 85 miles east of Pueblo.
By
Published 6:10 PM

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Visitations for all inmates in the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) system are suspended indefinitely after an incident at the Bent County Correctional facility left two dead, according to the state.

A spokesperson for the department says that on Saturday evening, an incident occurred that caused the deaths of two inmates and injured a third. No members of the jail staff were harmed.

The CDOC is not elaborating on what the incident was. A spokesperson says the CDOC Office of the Inspector General is leading the investigation.

The Bent County facility remains on lockdown as of Sunday evening, and all system-wide visitation has been suspended until further notice.

The CDOC is alerting families to the suspension of all visits statewide on social media this weekend:

"The Colorado Department of Corrections is currently responding to an ongoing investigation at an isolated facility. To ensure we can continue meeting the needs of both staff and the inmate population while dedicating the necessary resources to that effort, all statewide visitation has been temporarily suspended effective today, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

This is a precautionary decision intended to support department operations and maintain the safety and security of our facilities. There are no known threats to the surrounding communities at this time.

We understand this is disappointing for families and loved ones. While in-person visitation is temporarily suspended, individuals may continue to communicate through approved phone and video visitation services, with the exception of the facility where the incident occurred."

There is no set timetable for when visits will be allowed again.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.