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New pilates studio focuses on strength trainining specifically for new moms

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Any new mom (or soon-to-be-mom) will tell you, exercising changes when the baby comes. Getting back into the gym can be hard and intimidating.

That's why personal trainer Marie Moore decided to create a new kind of workout space after her first child.

Moore is a bodybuilder and did personal training for four years before the birth of her daughter. After her body transformation, she said the gym went from a comforting space to an intimidating one.

Moore got two pre and post nadal fitness certifications and opened her first fitness fitness studio, "Moms in Motion."

She leads workout classes specifically tailored for pregnant and postpartum women. All newborns are welcome.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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