Colorado Springs has local ties to FIFA World Cup 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- We are days away from the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2026! And this time around, Colorado Springs actually has a local tie to the World Cup; one of the city's very own Colorado Springs Switchbacks players will be playing in the World Cup for Team Haiti.

Now, Haiti qualifying for the World Cup is already a win in itself. They haven't qualified since 1974. Duke Lacroix is originally from New Jersey, but his parents migrated to the United States from Haiti when they were both teenagers. Since then, Duke says he's continued to practice his family's traditions and celebrate his customs.

Which is why playing in the World Cup as part of the Haiti team has brought him so many emotions.

"Just extremely proud to be able to represent Haiti, like I mentioned, for my parents' sake, for my family's sake, for a lot of people who supported me along the way to be able to have this opportunity and then joy to kind of do what I love at the highest level, fulfill a childhood dream. I'm just really going to enjoy every single moment of it," said Duke Lacroix.

Haiti's first game will be on Saturday, June 13 at 5 p.m. against Scotland for the first time in 52 years.

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