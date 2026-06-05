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Paddleboards, poles and everything outdoors. “Get Outdoors Day” returns to Memorial Park

KRDO
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today at 5:35 AM
Published 5:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's the classic, "try before you buy," but with no strings (or fishing line) attached. Multiple partnering organizations are coming together Saturday at Memorial Park to provide Southern Coloradans with a no-cost adventure experience.

"Get Outdoors Day" is a partnership between Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the City of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. It's an effort to expand interest in outdoor activities by providing all the necessary equipment with none of the typical costs.

CPW is waiving all fishing license requirements across the entire state to encourage families to give it a try. At Memorial Park, the first 650 kids 15 and younger will get free poles, bait and fishing lessons for the day.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and includes no-cost access to archery, paddleboarding, fly fishing, a climbing wall, a ‘Touch a truck’ zone, a dunk tank, outdoor safety instruction and more. In addition, dozens of vendors will have other free activities for guests.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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