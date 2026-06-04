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Local taekwondo center breaking thousands of board to raise thousands of dollars

KRDO
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today at 6:02 AM
Published 5:59 AM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Taekwondo Center in both Monument and Colorado Springs is celebrating 40 years this Saturday with its annual Break-A-Thon to help children of fallen Veterans.

Each student makes their own fundraising website to raise money for Angels of America's Fallen. The Break-A-Thon is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vista Ridge High School. It's a pep rally-type environment open to the public where students will break board after board.

The center will have a bounce house, face painting and will teach board breaking to beginner all the beginners in the audience who make a donation to Angels of America's Fallen. If you would like to break a board, they ask you get to Vista Ridge before 11:30 a.m.

Grand Master Sang Lee founded the U.S. Taekwondo Center in Colorado Springs in 1986 after becoming the first U.S.A. Taekwondo Olympic team head coach. His son, master Jay Lee, now leads the program.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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