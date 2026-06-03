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Teen charged in deadly April crash on North Academy Boulevard

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teenage driver has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred April 22 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Lehman Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Investigators say the crash resulted in the death of a teenage juvenile and serious injuries to another teenage juvenile and an adult woman.

On May 20, CSPD says they obtained an arrest warrant charging the teen with causing the fatality and with reckless endangerment. Authorities say the suspect turned himself in later that day.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police estimate the driver was traveling 25 to 39 miles per hour over the speed limit, failed to stop for a traffic control device, and violated restrictions associated with a minor driver’s license.

CSPD says the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

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