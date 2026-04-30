Juvenile killed in serious crash on North Academy Boulevard, investigation ongoing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released further information on a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Lehman Drive that left one juvenile dead.

According to the police, they responded to the crash around 2:39 p.m. on April 22, and all those involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the adult female and two other juveniles are still receiving medical treatment, according to police.

Family and friends say in a GoFundMe that the accident has "forever changed the lives of the Hendrickson family. Seventeen-year-old twins, Braydon and Rylan, were involved in a car accident—an unthinkable moment that claimed Braydon’s life and left Rylan hospitalized, facing multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery."

Colorado Springs School District 11 shared the following statement following the crash:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students. Out of respect for the family, we are not sharing any personal details at this time. Our school team is providing support to students and staff and following established crisis response protocols. We won’t be commenting further. - A Colorado Springs School District 11 spokesperson

CSPD says an initial investigation found that a vehicle traveling northbound on North Academy Boulevard, driven by an adult female, attempted to turn left onto Lehman Drive when it was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by a juvenile, with two juvenile passengers.

At this point, police say evidence suggests that the vehicle driven by the juvenile ran a red light before entering the intersection. Police say speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

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