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Pueblo city officials addressing NDA for potential ‘manufacturing business’ developments

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Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:18 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo City Council is hosting a town hall tonight to address community concerns and counter misinformation surrounding a proposed economic development agreement with a prospective company, Project Falcon.

If approved, the undisclosed consumer packaged goods firm would bring 293 jobs to Pueblo, generate a total payroll of $25–$30 million, and return nearly $20 million in sales, use tax, and permit fee revenue to the city within the first three years, according to Pueblo City Councilor Ted Hernandez.

KRDO13 will be attending the meeting led by Hernandez at 6 p.m. tonight.

This article will be updated.

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