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Bed Races return to Cripple Creek to commemorate city’s eccentric history

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:19 AM
Published 5:59 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - This Saturday, teams will push a bed on wheels up and down Myers Avenue as fast as they can to celebrate "Pearl DeVere" day in Cripple Creek.

It's an homage to Cripple Creek's unique flash-in-the-(gold) pan history. The city was Colorado's last major gold rush, drawing wealth to the once-small community like moths to a flame.

The sudden prosperity led to the development of Cripple Creek's renowned Red Light District. Brothels were common, and Madame Pearl DeVere owned the most prominent in town.

DeVere built the "Homestead House" in 1896 after her original building burned down. According to the city, her going rate was $250 a night, or around $10,000 in today's dollars.

DeVere died in June of 1897. The Homestead House continued operating for another 20 years before becoming a boarding house and later a private residence.

Artifacts from DeVere's gold rush ventures remained, and the building became the "Old Homestead House Museum" in 1958.

Pearl DeVere Day is one of two major fundraisers for the museum.

Teams of three will build their own bed on wheels and race them up and down Myers Avenue. Two will sit on the bed while the third pushes. Team members switch places at the turnaround point. It's $30 per team. Teams that can't make a bed can rent one from the Old Homestead House for an additional $40. You can register here.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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