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Pro women football players passing the torch as sport continues to grow

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Updated
today at 6:30 AM
Published 5:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Next week, a group of former women's pro football players will host an all-girls flag football camp at John Venezia Park.

According to the High School Athletics Participation Survey, over 25,000 new girls signed up for flag football during the 2024-2025 school year, a 37% increase.

The group has hosted co-ed camps in Colorado Springs for over two decades, but it's just the second year

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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