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CSFD responds to structure fire, one person displaced

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 1:05 PM
Published 11:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a structure fire at 448 Alteza Dr.

Officials say the bulk of the fire has been extinguished, but crews have a long overhaul process ahead of them and will be on scene until tomorrow morning.

According to CSFD, one person was inside the home and is being evaluated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

One person has been displaced, says CSFD.

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Abby Smith

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