Tina Peters to be released from Correctional Facility in Pueblo today

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters will likely walk out of the La Vista Correctional Facility on June 1, 2026. Peters' potential release comes just weeks after Colorado Governor Jared Polis officially commuted her 9-year prison sentence.

La Vista is primarily a medium-security facility for women.

Peters' release is dependent on the Parole Board's decision, but a spokesperson for Governor Polis' office says she will be released today.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Gov. Polis grants clemency to former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters

Our team is live outside of the front doors of the La Vista Correctional Facility, awaiting her release.

Peters was convicted on seven counts -- four felonies and three misdemeanors -- after being accused of giving access to election software to an unauthorized man.

Her sentence began in October 2024, and she appealed it in January of this year, a few months after President Donald Trump announced that he'd be pardoning her.

Gov. Jared Polis commuted Peters' sentence several weeks ago, making her eligible for parole as of midnight Sunday.

Under a commuted sentence, Peters won't be required to serve the remainder of her sentence, but will remain a lifelong convicted felon.

Several people gathered outside La Vista -- including one man from Hawaii -- to show their support for Peters.

Meanwhile, another man drove around the facility in a truck, pulling a trailer with the message "Free Tina," and holding what appeared to be an orange prison jumpsuit with the name of Jena Griswold, Colorado Secretary of State, on it, blaming her for Peters' conviction.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.