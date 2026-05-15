Gov. Polis grants clemency to former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announces that he has commuted Tina Peters ' sentence, granting her parole effective June 1.

According to Governor Polis, he granted clemency for 44 individuals, including 35 pardons and 9 commutations.

“The Clemency power is a serious responsibility, and not one that I take lightly. This power has the ability to change lives - help grant a second chance for someone who has made grave mistakes - and it comes with great consideration, and sometimes even controversy. That’s why I’ve taken the time needed to carefully review and deliberate on these applications, and carefully consider input from victims and family members impacted, law enforcement, and those in the justice system who worked on these cases,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Peter's parole terms and conditions will be set by the Parole Board, according to the governor.

Peters, who is currently serving a 9-year prison sentence in the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, appealed her sentence in January, just months after President Donald Trump announced he would be pardoning her.

Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers after giving an unauthorized man affiliated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell access to Mesa County election software. Photos of the software then circulated on right-wing websites, according to ABC News. Peters has claimed the scheme was intended to prove now-debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Since her incarceration, President Trump has repeatedly urged federal officials to intervene and secure her release. In December, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was granting Peters a "full pardon," but notably, the president does not have the authority to pardon state charges.

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement regarding the governor commuting the sentence of convicted former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters:

“Gov. Polis’ commutation of Tina Peters’ sentence is mind-boggling and wrong as a matter of basic justice. She was convicted by a jury and sentenced for tampering with election equipment and undermining our elections. The judge imposed a reasonable sentence based on her criminal conduct, she has shown no remorse for her crimes, and now the governor is taking this unwise and unprecedented step of releasing her from prison early. "Caving in to this president will only lead to more abuse from the bullying Trump administration. Today is a sad day for Colorado and the rule of law."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

This clemency grant to Tina Peters is an affront to our democracy, the people of Colorado, and election officials across the country. The Governor’s actions today will validate and embolden the election denial movement, and leave a dark, dangerous imprint on American democracy for years to come.

Other granted clemency

Commutations granted:

Matthew Aldaz, Conrad Harrell, Brandin Kreuzer, Richard Sandbom, and Wendell Weaver are granted parole effective June 1, 2026.

Joseph Aguayo will be parole eligible in December 2033.

Eugene Gilbert will be parole eligible in September 2027.

Mondo Moralez will be parole eligible in May 2043.

Pardons granted:

Louise Almanzan, Tomas Arellanes, Denise Barber, Shawn Bishop, Robert Bunn, Rachel Byers, Alan Davis, Lanette Denton, Sasha Froyland, Raymond Grau, Samuel Hernandez, Michael Hock, William Hood, Sheriece Hurd, David Johnson, Erin Kalteich, Todd McAllister, Haydee McBride, Mark McGuire, Brian Neafus, Matthew Neptune, Ahn Nguyen, Melva Pitts, Anna Reyes-Lucero, Kristin Robledo, Edward Sanchez, Sean Sanger, James Tallo, Robert Vanasse, Kim Velasquez, Alexander Vucasovich, Joshua Wetzel, Patricia Woods, Robert Worrall II, and Justin Young.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.