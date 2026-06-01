Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting, putting adult man in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO13 no one has been arrested for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday evening. Today, police tell us, they believe this was the result of a road rage incident.

Police closed the boulevard for several hours following the incident, which occurred across from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

Officers responded to the scene after 8 p.m., where they found the adult male victim. They haven't been able to identify a suspect to us, nor have they identified a suspect vehicle.

We spoke with Sienna Bratu, a neighbor in the area, who says she was in her living room when she heard the shots over her television.

"The windows were closed and I still heard it," Bratu said. "You encounter road rage all the time on the freeways, especially. And it's easy to get impatient and frustrated with people, but to be violent about it is just crazy to me," Bratu said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for anyone with any information that could assist in this investigation to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

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