Skip to Content
News

Bear on Barnes: Spotted climbing trees in Colorado Springs

CPW, Deme Wright
By
New
Published 6:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says its officers responded to the Barnes and Austin Bluffs area of Colorado Springs on Thursday. This is where CPW says a 125-pound male yearling black bear was wandering the area.

CPW, Deme Wright

Wildlife Officers immobilized the bear and placed it in a wildlife trailer, according to CPW. The bear was given a “wake-up” drug and then relocated and released several hours south into a better bear habitat, the wildlife agency reports.

RELATED: Mother bear, cubs relocated after being found under deck of Colorado Springs home

WATCH: Bear caught on camera raiding bird feeder in Gleneagle

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.