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WATCH: Bear caught on camera raiding bird feeder in Gleneagle

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Published 4:41 PM

GLENEAGLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Gleneagle resident shared a video with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) showing a bear easily accessing a bird feeder in their yard.

CPW says bird feeders can provide bears with up to 8,000 calories in a single visit, and while the food may make them sick, bears often return because it is an easy food source.

Wildlife experts say ongoing drought conditions across Colorado have reduced natural food supplies, pushing black bears into neighborhoods in search of food.

CPW is reminding residents to take precautions by removing bird feeders, securing trash, and bringing pet food indoors to help prevent bear encounters.

For more information on how to remain bear-wise, click here.

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Abby Smith

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