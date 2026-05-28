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10-Year prison term for ex-public defender who preyed on teen

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Updated
today at 10:50 PM
Published 10:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thomas Cushing, a former public defender in Colorado, has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child by an El Paso County District Court. The sentence will be followed by 20 years to life on parole.

Cushing was found guilty in March for messaging a 14-year-old online and beginning a sexual relationship with her.

District Attorney Michael Allen's office released a statement following the sentencing:

“This case centered on the minor victim and the lasting impact these events have had on their life. Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant's heinous crimes and sends a clear message – If you commit a crime like this in our community, you will be held accountable and you should expect to be sent to prison for a very long time.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Cushing is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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