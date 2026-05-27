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Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on South Nevada Avenue

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue as 43‑year‑old Jason Mullet.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they responded to a motorcycle-versus-vehicle crash on May 17 around 12:20 a.m. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, Mullet, was dead on the scene.

A passenger of the motorcycle and three others in the other vehicle involved were taken to the hospital in critical condition, says CSPD.

Police say an initial investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high speed in the center lane when it struck the other vehicle as it was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes into a parking lot.

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Abby Smith

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