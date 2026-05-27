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Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on Circle Drive and Van Buren Street

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 11:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a single-motorcycle crash near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Van Buren Street as 33‑year‑old John Ruhe.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. on May 16 to find the motorcyclist dead on the scene.

Police say an initial investigation found that the driver was traveling northbound on North Circle Drive at a high rate of speed in the left lane when he crossed the southbound lanes and struck a guardrail.

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Abby Smith

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