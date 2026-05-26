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Thunderbirds battle rain and wind during test run for Air Force Academy graduation

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Published 7:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A little rain and wind couldn't stop the Thunderbirds from getting ready for the Air Force Graduation.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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