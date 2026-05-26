Neighbor dispute near Gold Hill Mesa neighborhood turns deadly, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man was shot and killed in the Gold Hill Mesa area of Colorado Springs over the weekend, according to police.

According to the affidavit, the incident, which began as an altercation over accusations of drug dealing and guns, led to the arrest of Timothy Arvidson, who is being charged with first-degree murder.

The victim, Robert Dougher, also known as Bobby, was driven by a friend toward a hospital but died in a 7-Eleven parking lot from a gunshot wound.

Police confirm that the shooting occurred in the Villa de Mesa gated community. Dougher was at a friend's home when a neighbor, Arvidson, approached them and accused the group of selling drugs and having guns. Police reported that an altercation began, and Arvidson then shot Dougher.

Police also stated that Arvidson was the only person with a gun during the incident.

Suzanne Mitchell, a friend of the victim and a witness to the events, tells KRDO13 that she attempted to drive Dougher to the hospital. Mitchell explained that she realized, due to traffic, she would not make it to the hospital quickly.

Mitchell pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot on 21st Street near Highway 24 and asked someone to call 911. Ambulance personnel tried to revive Dougher after pulling him from the car. Police stated that Dougher was dead when they arrived.

When officers spoke with Arvidson, he admitted that he had shot someone earlier that day, according to the affidavit.

Arvidson is being held without bond, confirms law enforcement.

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