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Teller County Sheriffs Office on high alert Memorial Day Weekend

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Published 9:46 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says it has been contacted by many residents and visitors in the National Forest area about dangerous activity.

Last weekend, Teller County deputies say they contacted 73 people and conducted 36 off-highway vehicle (OHV) inspections. Deputies say they issued several citations, primarily involving unlawful use of OHVs and violations of Teller County’s burn restrictions.

TCSO says it will maintain the Forest Service Zero Tolerance Enforcement 2026 Operation through the Memorial Day weekend with support from additional agencies. The operation is scheduled to continue at least to the end of summer, according to the agency.

KRDO13 will learn more in a press conference and will have more details on KRDO13 at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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