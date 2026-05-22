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WATCH: Teller County Sheriff’s Office holds media briefing ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:34 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office holds a media briefing with the U.S. Forest Service ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

According to officials, elected officials and Teller County community leaders will also be in attendance.

Watch the livestream below:

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