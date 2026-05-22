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Suspect arrested following deadly hit-and-run in Pueblo

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today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:49 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect is now in custody for the deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on March 3, 2026, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

On Tuesday, March 3, at about 4:30 p.m., the PPD team got a call reporting a crash at Santa Fe Drive and Northern Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that an E-bike and a white Kia sedan were involved in the wreck. According to the PPD, the man behind the wheel of the Kia drove away before the officers arrived. The man riding the bike, Richard J. Murillo, died at the scene.

This prompted an immediate hit-and-run investigation, which led to an arrest on Wednesday, May 20. Police say the individual in custody is a 26-year-old man named Ramon Ortiz. He is being charged with 2nd degree motor vehicle theft, DUR-driving under revocation, careless driving, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident, and failure to notify police of an accident. Ortiz was also arrested several weeks ago, in connection with a pattern of business robberies on Pueblo's east side.

KRDO13 will update this story as more information becomes available.

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Morris Richardson

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