Car side-swiped as man flees deadly hit-and-run in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On March 3, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says it was dispatched to Santa Fe Dr. and Northern Ave. in response to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that an E-bike and a white Kia sedan were involved in the accident, according to police.

Officers say the Kia had left the scene before their arrival. The man riding the E-bike, later identified by the county coroner as Richard J. Murillo, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KRDO13 spoke with Murillo's mother over the phone, who was heartbroken. She said her son didn't deserve this. Murillo's mother shared that he was a father, son, uncle and brother.

As the driver of the Kia fled the scene, he also side-swiped another vehicle on Santa Fe and Lacrose Highway 50 MP 2, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP confirmed to KRDO13 that if the suspect is arrested, there would be additional charges added to what the PPD charges.

The PPD says its Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) located the suspect vehicle and provided updates to responding officers. They say the white Kia was found at 1300 S. Queens Ave, with no one inside. Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen just a day before the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pueblo Police seek help identifying suspect in fatal E-bike crash

Police say traffic investigators are actively working on this case and seeking assistance in identifying the suspect who was seen leaving the white Kia.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to PPD. They ask that if you can identify the suspect, contact Det. Timme at (719) 553-2453 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Police say this incident marks the fourth fatal accident investigated by the Pueblo Police Department this year.

