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Prestigious ‘World Olympic Collectors’ Fair’ debuts in Colorado Springs for first time

KRDO
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today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:58 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The "World Olympic Collectors' Fair" opens Friday morning at The Antlers Hotel. It's only the fourth time a U.S. city has hosted the event, and the first time in Colorado Springs.

The fair is sanctioned and supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee as they work to promote the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games. Prague was the host city last year.

Collectors from 11 countries and all across the United States will have booths at the fair. It's free to come see their collections. Guests are welcome to buy, sell and trade.

The fair is in the Heritage room on the ground floor of The Antlers hotel. It's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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