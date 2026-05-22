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Know before you grill: Colorado’s Memorial Day fire restrictions

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Published 2:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Memorial Day approaches, many people from in and out of state will be enjoying the holiday weekend in Colorado. This is the perfect time to get familiar with fire restrictions across the state, so you know where you can and cannot grill your steaks this weekend.

The Department of Public Safety has a Wildfire Information Dashboard, which you can access here.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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