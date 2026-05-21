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Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office cleared of unfair labor practice complaint

KRDO
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Published 6:26 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has dismissed an unfair labor practice complaint filed by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) against the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

IBPO filed the complaint in 2024, alleging that Sheriff Lucero was unwilling to come to the negotiating table on issues such as pay increases, internal investigation policies, and overall workplace rights.

According to PCSO Sheriff David J. Lucero, after reviewing the evidence, the State dismissed the complaint and found that the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office did not violate Colorado's collective bargaining law.

Sheriff Lucero released the following statement:

There has been misinformation circulated suggesting that I have refused to bargain or failed to support the employees of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The State’s findings directly contradict those claims and confirm that my administration has continued to negotiate and participate in the collective bargaining process in good faith.

I have also worked to support our employees through meaningful action — including securing and implementing a new pay structure and retention incentives funded through a $900,000 allocation approved by the Board of County Commissioners to help move our deputies and communication officers closer to market pay levels.

In addition, the opening of the new Pueblo County Jail will significantly improve safety, efficiency, and working conditions for the dedicated men and women who work in that facility every day. Our employees deserve a modern and professional environment that supports both staff and public safety.

As Sheriff, I have remained committed to conducting negotiations professionally, lawfully, and in good faith. While labor negotiations can at times be difficult and contentious, my administration has continued to engage in the process while maintaining our responsibility to both employees and the taxpayers of Pueblo County.

My focus remains on supporting the dedicated men and women of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, improving public safety, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and continuing to move this agency forward in a positive direction. I appreciate the professionalism and service of our employees and remain committed to productive discussions moving forward.

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