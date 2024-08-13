Pueblo County Sheriff appeals after negotiations with International Brotherhood of Police Officers

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On July 8, 2024, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (Division) issued its initial order regarding the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Local 837’s (IBPO) unfair labor practice complaint.

The order required that negotiations begin between the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the IBPO.

In full compliance with the Division’s order, negotiations began between the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 837 on July 31, 2024. As part of that meeting, additional dates for negotiations were set.

The next collective bargaining meeting between the Sheriff’s office and the IBPO will take place on Aug. 16, 2024.

The PCSO says that as part of the Division’s initial order and as part of the overall administrative process, a party to the order may appeal the order within 35 days. Having reviewed the initial order, the arguments made by the parties, and current Colorado law, Sheriff Lucero says he believes it necessary to preserve his administrative and statutory rights by appealing the July 8, 2024, order.

Consequently, on Aug. 9, 2024, the Sheriff filed an appeal with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics.

PCSO says that his action in appealing the Division’s order is taken solely to preserve the legal rights of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and to get a final administrative decision. The appeal does not change the Sheriff’s decision to fully respect and comply with the order to begin the bargaining process.

Sheriff Lucero says he will continue to strictly follow the current order of the Division and will abide by any future decisions of the Division in this matter.

While the appeal is pending, Sheriff Lucero believes it important to continue to negotiate with IBPO as well as to bargain in good faith.

“We look forward to further engagement and conversations with IBPO while the administrative process works toward a conclusion. In conclusion, it goes without saying I value the Sheriff’s Office employees and the good work they do for the citizens of Pueblo County on a daily basis. I also appreciate the community’s support and am confident that this process will enhance the agency’s ability to serve the community even more efficiently,” said Sheriff Lucero.