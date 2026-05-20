Pikes Peak International Raceway shutting down after 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak International Raceway announces that the 2026 season will be its final season hosting public motorsports events.

In a social media post, the raceway said it remains open to the possibility of hosting events at a different venue in the future, but its long-term plans are still uncertain.

Officials also said more information about the future of the current property is expected to be released later this year.

Officials released the following statement on Facebook:

After years of horsepower, passion, memories, and community, we have an important announcement to share.

Pikes Peak International Raceway’s 2026 season will be our final season of public motorsports events.

PPIR has been more than just a racetrack—it has been a home for racers, riders, teams, families, fans, and automotive enthusiasts from across Colorado and beyond. From grassroots motorsports events and festivals to track days, drift nights, drag racing, and unforgettable memories made in the paddock, PPIR has been shaped by the incredible community that supported us year after year.

To our drivers, renters, spectators, staff, partners, vendors, and supporters: thank you. Thank you for trusting us with your weekends, your events, your celebrations, and your passion for motorsports. Your energy is what made PPIR what it is today.

While the property is planned for future mixed-use redevelopment, plans are still in the early stages, with more information expected later in 2026.

Most importantly—this is not necessarily the end of all PPIR events. We are actively exploring opportunities with other venues to carry our automotive lifestyle events and festivals into the future and continue growing these experiences for our community. The future relocation of select PPIR events is currently under consideration, with additional announcements expected later in 2026.

For now, 2026 is business as usual, and we are committed to making this final season at PPIR one to remember. All scheduled events, festivals, track days, and experiences will continue as planned throughout the season.

This isn’t goodbye just yet. We still have the 2026 season to celebrate everything PPIR has meant to this community, and we hope you’ll join us as we make these final laps together.

2026 schedule and tickets available at PPIR.com

Thank you for being part of our story.

— Pikes Peak International Raceway