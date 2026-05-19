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Psychedelic Church expands in Colorado Springs

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Updated
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Community of PACK Life already made a name for itself as the "first psychedelic church" in the state. Now it is expanding to the heart of Colorado Springs.

The church says it provides a space for Coloradans eager to find community and safe access to entheogens and sacred compounds. Now the space is moving into a brick-and-mortar store at the intersection of Union Blvd and Academy Blvd.

The building is 3500 square feet of hope and possibility, according to the founder of the church.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Colorado’s first “psychedelic church” run by Colorado Springs man

Now the church plans to hold a grand opening on June 1st. If interested community members want to get a sneak peek, the man behind the church plans to hold a preview weekend on May 29 and May 30.

On Tuesday, KRDO13 will get a first-hand look at the new space. We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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