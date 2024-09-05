Colorado’s first “psychedelic church” run by Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A church in El Paso County is making a name for itself as the "first psychedelic church" in the state.

Community of PACK life founder, Benji “Teopixqui Dez” Dezaval, says the use of psychedelics is meant for healing while creating a more connected community.

Teopixqui Dez says the gatherings at the church include taking a microdose of dried psilocybin mushrooms or dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT. Teopixqui Dez then leads a discussion topic focused on healing.

"In the sixties and seventies, we were on the cusp of being able to treat so many veterans and so many different psychiatric and psychological disorders. but we shut it all down," Teopixqui Dez said.

With a degree in psychology, he is aiming to change that with home grown psychedelics.

The use of magic mushrooms was decriminalized in 2022 after colorado voters approved proposition 122. However, that has not stopped people from voicing their disagreements.

Teopixqui Dez acknowledges that this lifestyle isn't for everyone and has even had multiple altercations with nearby neighbors.

"People who are scared, I get it. But it's different times of change and the information is here and this space is here. We have an incredible focus on helping veterans and reaching veterans, especially here in the springs," Teopixqui Dez said.

The inspiration of the church and this form of medicinal therapy comes after he experienced a mind altering trip, "In an instant, bam, I knew that I was in mexico. I knew that they were one of my ancestors. they told me that they use these to heal their people and that I was supposed to do the same."

For 8 months now, the psychedelic church has provided a space for anyone 21 and older to experience completely free.

"People are truly finding their oneness. they're messaging me to let me know that they have found joy, that they have lost the depression, lost their anxiety," Teopixqui Dez said.

With over 200 active people, the popularity has the church now looking for a larger building to move to.