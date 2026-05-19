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New gravel ride touring bikers across Pueblo County farm country

Grassroots Gravel
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today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:58 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A new annual gravel event called the "Farmstand 50" debuts this Sunday in Pueblo County as community members continue to grow the sport in the Steel City.

Grassroots Gravel is hosting the first-ever event. Founder and Director Adam Davidson said they wanted to create a ride that takes bikers to the remote dirt roads rarely traveled or experienced by Pueblans.

It's a much smaller ride than the annual Grassroots Gravel ride coming up on October 10. Davidson said the Farmstand 50 is intended to be hyper-local and focused on experiencing the Pueblo agricultural community.

Grassroots Gravel hosts programs year-round to spark interest in biking among Pueblans. It hosts a free group gravel ride every Tuesday, free bike repair workshops, training programs for the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo and more. Riders are required to sign a waiver for the weekly group rides.

If you are signed up for the Farmstand 50, you can find raceday information here.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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