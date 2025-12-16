Pueblo community joining forces for free bike repair class for all

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The free Grassroots Gravel Roadside Repair Basics class gathers support and outreach groups from all across the Steel City to get people out and riding.

Adam Davidson started the program as a way to help get more community members excited about biking ahead of the annual Pueblo Grassroots Gravel ride each October. Since its start, Davidson has partnered with the city, local bike experts and the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo.

Grassroots Gravel has become a year-long program (really a "training plan") for the Boys and Girls Club children. The kids commit to signing up for the race, then join the free classes throughout the year and get their bikes (and themselves) in riding shape.

"We have one specifically who's really been a part of this outdoor programming, and to see him just really connect with biking, and see a sillier side of him that we normally never see, is just huge," said Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo outdoor equity and education manager, Yenny Espinosa Niño.

The free class is open to everyone. It's Tuesday, December 23 at the El Centro De Quinto Sol recreation Center. It's from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free registration is required.