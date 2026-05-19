Skip to Content
News

Buffalo Soldier remains found in unmarked grave in Pueblo.

By
Published 10:47 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo made a stunning discovery. A Buffalo Soldier was found laid to rest in an unmarked grave.

This story will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.