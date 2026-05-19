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Beefed up; How local resturants and meat companies are dealing with the rise of beef prices

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Published 3:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Grilling season is upon us.

KRDO13 will update this story later in the day.

Article Topic Follows: News

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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