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Educational farm teaches children and families about the country lifestyle

KRDO
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Updated
today at 6:47 AM
Published 5:59 AM

HANOVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Anymore, a 40-minute drive along the I-25 corridor is nothing more than a morning commute.

If you make the same drive out to Hanover and the Muddy Little Cowboy Ranch, it will instead take you to a whole different world.

30 or so miles out East, with little cell phone coverage and no food delivery service, Linda Childers lives off the land. She grows her own produce. Need beef? Instead of heading to Walmart, she heads down S Peyton Highway to buy from the local ranchers.

It's a lifestyle Childers decided she wanted to share with the city folk.

Six years ago, she opened the "Muddy Little Cowboy Ranch" on her property. She welcomes schools, church groups, nursing homes and families into her everyday life.

Visitors learn about farming and self-sustainability as Childers educates at each stop. She has chickens, goats, coy fish, a vegetable garden, children's (and adult) play areas and more. The tour is hands-on, with visitors getting up close and personal with the farm work.

The ranch is hosting a free "Come in and Play Day" this Memorial Day, May 25, with an encouraged donation for the animal feed. All other days, Childers books appointments through her Facebook page, or over the phone at 1-719-683-5233.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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