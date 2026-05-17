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Mandatory evacuations in place for Campo, Colorado due to wildfire

Springfield Volunteer Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 3:37 PM

CAMPO, Colo. (KRDO) - All residents in the town of Campo are being told to leave their homes immediately as a wildfire has spread.

Campo is located in Baca County, close to the Colorado-Oklahoma Border.

Baca County Emergency Management says the fire is an active threat to people and property. In addition to residents in the town of Campo, residents living from Rd 24 to Rd 36 south of Rd J to State Line are also required to evacuate.

An emergency shelter is set up at the school in Springfield, CO, located off W 5th Street.

The Campo School District announced that graduation has been postponed while they keep resources open to help with the fire.

For real-time alerts, follow Baca County Emergency Management.

KRDO13 will update this story as more information becomes available.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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