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Around 90 bison seized on Western Slope, owner charged with animal cruelty

Moffat County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 9:40 PM

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office seized approximately 90 bison and one mule and charged their owner with animal cruelty.

Daniel Martin, age 83, is facing multiple charges of cruelty to animals.

The sheriff's office says they tried to work with Martin over the past month to remedy ongoing concerns regarding the care and condition of the animals. However, despite those efforts, the sheriff's office says they determined taking the animals was the best thing to do for their health.

In pictures of the bison shared by the sheriff's office, the animals appear malnourished. Other pictures show what appear to be bison bones.

Two of the bison died during the seizure, and two others were humanely euthanized. The mule was also euthanized.

The case is still under investigation.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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