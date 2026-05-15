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Local business surprised by bear sighting in parking garage

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New
Published 12:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bears are more active this year as a result of the mild winter. A local business got quite the surprise when a bear was seen walking around the parking garage.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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