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Bipartisan bill aims to curb sports betting in Colorado

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Updated
today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is on the brink of making history with a new bill that could impose unprecedented limits on sports betting, potentially setting a precedent for other states.

The legislation, which has garnered bipartisan support, also seeks to curb push notifications and ban credit card transactions for betting apps. Now, it awaits Gov. Jared Polis's decision.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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