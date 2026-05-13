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UCHealth advises precautionary Hantavirus measures: Colorado ‘poses a greater risk’

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Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO. Colo. (KRDO) - Currently, there have been eleven confirmed cases from a recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship that traveled from Argentina to the Antarctic and through the South Atlantic Ocean.

Health experts at the World Health Organization received word of the outbreak on May 2. The outbreak is linked to the Andes strain of the virus, renewing attention on the rare but serious disease. Medical experts confirmed the passengers had contracted hantavirus pulmonary syndrome within a day of the notification.

Now, UCHealth is advising precautionary measures as Colorado has reached the second-highest number of cases of hantavirus in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since tracking cases in 1993.

KRDO13 is speaking with a Communicable Disease Program Manager at El Paso County to learn more about why Hantavirus is so prevalent in Colorado and what precautionary measures people can take against the virus.

This article will be updated.

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Marina Garcia

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